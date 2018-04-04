Nokia 7 Plus is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 if not less

Nokia 8 Sirocco is expected to set you back by around Rs 50,000

Finnish technology major HMD Global Oy is all geared up to launch the company's new feature-rich Nokia 7 Plus and possibly a couple of more smartphones in India later today.

The company is scheduled to kick-off the keynote presentation at 12:00 pm in New Delhi. It has also made arrangements to webcast the entire program online so that fans can catch live action from anywhere on their smartphones and PCs.

What's coming in Nokia Mobile India Launch 2018 event?

Though HMD Global Oy has been silent on what products it will be launching on Wednesday, the teaser images released by company's official Facebook handle and vice president Ajey Mehta on Twitter in the past one week, have strongly hinted that Nokia 8 Sirocco edition and the Nokia 7 Plus will be announced for sure.

There is also a possibility that HMD Global Oy might announce the price of Nokia 6 (2018), but release it in coming months.

Last year too, the company launched the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series phones, but were released into the market at different time-frame.

Nokia 7 Plus: It features a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 × 1080 pixels) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with 2.5D curved glass cover and Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main cameras, one 12MP primary shooter with F1.75 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size with ZEISS optics and a secondary 13MP snapper with 1.0µm pixel size, f/2.6 aperture with ZEISS optics, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: It flaunts a glossy premium cover on the back and a 5.5-inch QHD (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display on the front having 700 nits brightness and is protected by sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Furthermore, it boasts IP67 water-and-dust certifications, meaning the device can survive for up to 3 feet underwater, for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and Gen 1, NFC and a 3260mAh battery with fast charging (Qi Wireless Charging standard) via Type-C 3.1 USB port.

Nokia 8 Sirocco also boasts top-of-the-line camera hardware. It features a 12 MP primary shooter with 2L7 wide-angle lens, 1.4um pixel size, F1.7 aperture and is complemented by 13MP secondary snapper with the 3M3 Telephoto lens, 1.0um pixel size, F2.6 aperture, dual-tone flash and 2x optical zoom. Below, it features a fingerprint sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera with 1.4um pixel size.

Nokia 6 (2018): It sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen having 2.5D curved glass cover with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

It comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, pure Android 8.0 Oreo, 3,000mAh battery with fast charging, a 16MP rear camera with F2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, ZEISS optics, and 8MP front-facing camera. The company has also promised to release a software update with camera improvements including the Nokia's Dual Sight/Bothie feature, which is available in flagship Nokia 8 series.

Here's how to watch Nokia Mobile India Launch 2018:

Interested readers can watch the Nokia products launch on the company's official Facebook page (here). It is slated to start at 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.