The Kashmir chief of militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo, has called Shah Faesal's entry into mainstream politics and likely participation in the Lok Sabha polls as state managed to fool Kashmiris. Naikoo said the whole exercise is a state-managed drama so that elections see a good voter turnout.

Naikoo also invited the former IAS officer to join Hizbul Mujahideen. "If Faesal is really serious about contributing to the Kashmir cause and work with the likes of scholar-turned-militant Manan Wani who was recently killed," he said.

Faesal's political entry brings a lease of fresh air in Kashmir politics

The only IAS topper from J&K, Shah Faesal, had recently resigned from the public services to join active politics. He has grabbed eyeballs across the country and is likely to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He has also initiated a crowdfunding campaign asking people to contribute financially to his campaign aimed at running clean politics in the conflict-ridden state. Interestingly, the campaign has been praised by many quarters and has seen many donations, especially from the valley youth.

There is a buzz that Faesal may float his own political party and would no join any existing mainstream parties despite the leaders extending him open invitations.

Faesal has also been very vocal about the deteriorating human rights abuses in the valley and has often criticised the militaristic approach to deal with the Kashmir problem, which according to him is essentially a political one.

Attempting military solutions to political problems will lead to nothing but graveyards on this side and graveyards on that side.

Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kupwara Massacre, my solidarities are with the people of Kashmir and their sacrifices.

The former IAS officer has also said that he wants to approach his own people in Kashmir and seek their advice on how they would like to see a change in the valley.

At a time when the valley-based political parties such as National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have already started organising workers meeting and small rallies, Shah Faesal's crowdfunding campaign and public meetings are seen as a fresh approach in the valley politics.

Many are linking the former IAS officer's approach to politics with that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Faesal had also said earlier that he would like to follow Kejriwal and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's footsteps.

