In connection with investigation of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Narco Terror Case, NIA conducted searches and seized Rs 20 lacs ( drug proceeds) 130 live rounds of 9 mm, mobile phones, pen drive, one bunch of polythene bags used for packing heroin, Hyundai Verna car, a two-wheeler, documents related to properties, and other incriminating documents from the house of the suspects.

NIA conducted searches in Amritsar District and Gurdaspur District of Punjab at the premises of suspect Manpreet Singh, Teja Khurd, Batala, District-Amritsar, a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Ranjit Singh (Cheetah) and lqbal Singh (Shera)

The case relates to arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri, an Over Ground Worker of HM and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then commander of HM who had come to Amritsar to collect the funds to further the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Rs. 29 lakhs along with a Tata truck was seized from the accused in April last year by Punjab Police.

As per the press release, this case was originally registered as case FIR no. 135/20 dated 25.04.2020 at Police Station Sadar, Amritsar City, Punjab, under sections 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20 & 21 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the seizure of Rs. 29 lakhs which were drug proceeds. Subsequently, sections 21, 29, 29A & 32 of NDPS Act were added during the investigation.

NIA filed charge sheets against 11 accused persons, investigation continues

During the investigation, it was revealed that Manpreet Singh a hawala operator, had collected heroin, drug proceeds and weapons and transported them in his i20 and Verna car as per directions of accused Ranjit Singh and Iqbal Singh.

Further, Manpreet Singh delivered the proceeds of the drug to the tune of Rs. 35 lacs and weapons to the charge-sheeted accused Bikram Singh, a relative of Ranjeet Singh during the month of March 2020.