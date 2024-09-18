Urvashi Rautela seems to have wooed over the internet by wearing a traditional Manipuri bridal attire. The diva looked like a goddess in the bright red Manipuri potloi made with 24k real gold. Designed by renowned Manipuri designer Robert Naorem, the gorgeous outfit is an ode to the rich cultural heritage of Manipur.

The traditional outfit was adorned with intricate gold thread embroidery to give Urvashi a beautiful look. While the designer has dressed and designed outfits for various big names like Harnaaz Sandhu, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and more; it is the first time that he has designed a potloi for a celeb to be worn on a ramp.

Designer thanks Urvashi

"Thank you dear Urvashi for helping our Manipur to promote our bridal beautiful potloi at global level & yes you have carried it so beautifully with elegance," he wrote on Urvashi's post. "She looks like a Goddess," a social media user commented. "The way she walks in this dress is breathtaking," another social media user commented.

Social media floored

"Most beautiful women in the gold universe," read a comment. "you look absolutely stunning in Manipuri traditional attire! The elegance and grace of the outfit suit you perfectly, bringing out your natural beauty even more. Truly mesmerizing!" another user commented. "From Manipur for show cashing the beautiful Manipuri dress to the world. Good job @robertnaoremstudio," read a comment.

"I am very happy that you are wearing the traditional dress of Manipur... and it looks very beautiful, but the situation in Manipur state is very bad, we should pray for it, there is a lot of disturbance going on there, people are very worried, so Through this dress you send a message to Manipur and pray for them," one more of the comments read.