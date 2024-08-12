Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Olympic ceremony 2024 in Paris. The actor known for her sartorial choices, made head-turning appearances as she attended the matches and cheered for India.

Urvashi often faces ire from fans for her choice of outfits, the statements eh makes in media once more. Controversy's favorite child Urvashi recently found herself at the center of an unwarranted controversy regarding her outfit choice at the Paris Olympics 2024.

What did Urvashi wear?

Urvashi wore a custom-made designer dress featuring an image of Mother Mary. While most fans praised the unique and artistic ensemble, a section of netizens accused her of disrespecting Christianity.

Not just fans, Mumbai's Roman Catholic community has also expressed outrage over a dress with motifs of the Mother Mary outfit that Urvashi wore.

Watchdog Foundation letter

The group Watchdog Foundation has written to the state government, including the chief secretary and principal secretary (home) seeking sanction to prosecute the actor for hurting their religious sentiments.

A letter from the Watchdog Foundation read, "This pertains to the actions of Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela. Recently, during her stay in Paris, Urvashi Rautela was seen exiting Hotel Montaigne wearing a skirt that depicted images of Mother Mary. This act, in the guise of fashion, is a blatant disregard for the religious sentiments of Christians and is highly offensive. Such actions cannot be condoned under the pretext of art or fashion."

"The continuous disregard for our religious symbols is deeply troubling and cannot be ignored. We hereby demand the immediate arrest of Urvashi Rautela under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. It is imperative that such actions are not repeated and that those responsible are held accountable to prevent further denigration of our religious beliefs," said the letter.

Urvashi Rautela Says She 'Respects All Religions'

Rautela apologized to the Catholic community. Her spokesperson said, "We ask for forgiveness; we are really sorry. The dress was made in Paris and was given to her by the designer. We had no idea that the images on the dress were that of Mother Mary. It was a mistake. We came to know that later. What could we do?"

Rautela's spokesperson said people are careful about religious sensitivities in India. "We know what we can and what we cannot do, but this is not so in foreign countries. In all probability, the dressmaker is a Catholic."