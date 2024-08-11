The year 2024, is filled with unrest in the world, after a deadly Israeli air strike on Rafah that happened months ago, social media came out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. At that time "All Eyes on Rafah" message gained momentum, prompting individuals and groups worldwide to focus on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

And now, Bangladesh violence has grabbed headlines. It has been reported that a lot of Hindus and minorities are suffering due to war in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid a people's movement against her Awami League government. This has led to unforeseen circumstances in Bangladesh.

All Eyes On Bangladeshi Hindus: Hina Khan, Adil Hussain, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta; celebs condemn atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Several celebrities have taken to their social media and have reacted to attacks on religious minorities and 'Hindus', amid growing political unrest in Bangladesh. Sharing a post on X, she condemned the 'horrific acts' and prayed for the 'individuals who are suffering all around the world'.

Hina Khan who is battling breast cancer took to her social media and wrote, "Every innocent death is the death of humanity, no matter what country, caste or religion. No community should go through such horrific acts. What's wrong is wrong. Preservation of minorities of any country is the symbol of their collective community's nature (sic)."

She continued, "My heart goes out to every individual who's suffering all around the world. Because, for me, humanity comes first. I pray that the Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh remain safe in their own country (sic)."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina also posted a graphic picture which shows many people lying down on the streets, with burning houses all around.

It has a caption: "All eyes on Hindus of Bangladesh."

Heart Wrenching visiluals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on Minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to Protect them.

I stand with the Pains and Sufferings of the Victims. And I urge the Perpetrators to Stand Down. They… — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 7, 2024

Actor Adil Hussain had also reacted to the attacks. He wrote on X, "Heart-Wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to protect them (sic)."

Sorry, media, but all those mobs on the streets of Bangladesh are neither students nor revolutionaries. Many of them are thugs and hungry people waiting to loot something.



Most revolutions fail because many so-called revolutionaries are actually poor and hungry people who… pic.twitter.com/Hip3F2lWeg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 6, 2024

Preity Zinta took to her X account and wrote, "Devastated & heartbroken to hear of the violence in Bangladesh against their minority population. People were killed, families were displaced, women were violated & places of worship were vandalized & burnt. Hope the new govt. takes appropriate steps to stop the violence & protect its people. My thoughts & prayers for everyone facing hardship."

Devastated & heartbroken to hear of the violence in Bangladesh against their minority population. People killed, families displaced, women violated & places of worship being vandalized & burnt. Hope the new govt. takes appropriate steps in stopping the violence & protecting its… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 10, 2024

Actor Surbhi Chandna has also shared the same graphic image on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor has reacted to the crisis by taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a post of Michael Kugelman where it was revealed that 66 people have died in the protest. She wrote, "This is horrible, let's all pray for Bangladeshi people."

Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned.



The release of ‘Faraaz’ based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly… pic.twitter.com/dQIP9pF9P1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 5, 2024

Hansal Mehta reacted to the crisis and revealed that it reminds him of the Faraaz release saga which is based on the attack made in a bakery in Dhaka. He slammed the nuisance creators and wrote a message for the world, "Let equality, truth and justice always prevail. Let every citizen of the free world stand tall."

Rafah was 4,000kms away. Bangladesh is next door. Where are you today Bollywood and celebrities? #BangladeshCrisis pic.twitter.com/3zuP03NnEy — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 6, 2024

As there are several instances of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh, I request @narendramodi Ji to ensure the safety of Hindus living there !! — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 5, 2024

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shown their support for the Hindus earlier.