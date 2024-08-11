All Eyes On Bangladeshi Hindus: Hina Khan, Adil Hussain, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta; celebs condemn atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh
The year 2024, is filled with unrest in the world, after a deadly Israeli air strike on Rafah that happened months ago, social media came out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. At that time "All Eyes on Rafah" message gained momentum, prompting individuals and groups worldwide to focus on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

And now, Bangladesh violence has grabbed headlines. It has been reported that a lot of Hindus and minorities are suffering due to war in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid a people's movement against her Awami League government. This has led to unforeseen circumstances in Bangladesh.

Several celebrities have taken to their social media and have reacted to attacks on religious minorities and 'Hindus', amid growing political unrest in Bangladesh. Sharing a post on X, she condemned the 'horrific acts' and prayed for the 'individuals who are suffering all around the world'.

Hina Khan who is battling breast cancer took to her social media and wrote, "Every innocent death is the death of humanity, no matter what country, caste or religion. No community should go through such horrific acts. What's wrong is wrong. Preservation of minorities of any country is the symbol of their collective community's nature (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor , Kangana Ranaut react To The Bangladesh Crisis
She continued, "My heart goes out to every individual who's suffering all around the world. Because, for me, humanity comes first. I pray that the Hindus and other minorities of Bangladesh remain safe in their own country (sic)."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina also posted a graphic picture which shows many people lying down on the streets, with burning houses all around.

It has a caption: "All eyes on Hindus of Bangladesh."

Actor Adil Hussain had also reacted to the attacks. He wrote on X, "Heart-Wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to protect them (sic)."

Preity Zinta took to her X account and wrote, "Devastated & heartbroken to hear of the violence in Bangladesh against their minority population. People were killed, families were displaced, women were violated & places of worship were vandalized & burnt. Hope the new govt. takes appropriate steps to stop the violence & protect its people. My thoughts & prayers for everyone facing hardship."

Actor Surbhi Chandna has also shared the same graphic image on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor has reacted to the crisis by taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a post of Michael Kugelman where it was revealed that 66 people have died in the protest. She wrote, "This is horrible, let's all pray for Bangladeshi people."

Hansal Mehta reacted to the crisis and revealed that it reminds him of the Faraaz release saga which is based on the attack made in a bakery in Dhaka. He slammed the nuisance creators and wrote a message for the world, "Let equality, truth and justice always prevail. Let every citizen of the free world stand tall."

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shown their support for the Hindus earlier.

