Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian celebrity to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

The actor oozed charm as he greeted the audience with namaste and dhanyawaad at the award ceremony. He looked dapper and handsome as ever in all-black attire.

SRK's warm acceptance speech

In his award acceptance speech, Shah Rukh thanked the audience and Locarno Film Festival's artistic director, Giona A Nazzaro for their warm welcome.

"I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen, to this pretty, very beautiful, cultural, artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being at home in India. Thank you so much for having me here, it's been a wonderful last two evenings, everybody, including Nazaro..." he said.

"They have been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving and so has my cooking. I can cook pasta and pizza, and also I'm learning here in Locarno," he added.

Lifting the trophy, the actor said that he couldn't pronounce the name of the award.

After the host showed how to pronounce the Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, Shah Rukh joked: "Which in English means the leopard award for being the most awesome in the world and the history of mankind."

Amid, love adulation and a sea of the crowd screaming 'I love you SRK'. A video has gone viral that shows SRK pushing an old man.

'Rude, arrogant': Shah Rukh Khan pushed an elderly man during photo-ops at Locarno Film Festival; internet fumes

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen posing on the red carpet for the photographers, and there was hush-hush on the stage. An elderly man seemingly entered his frame, and SRK ousted him.

Netizens react

A user on X said, "#ShahRukhKhan he pushed that old man!!! Shame on you." Another user commented, "Always knew he is not a nice person he tries to pretend to."

Another wrote, "Indeed, it was not a playful behaviour but Shah Rukh's arrogance! What if the old man did the same with Shah Rukh?"

The next one said, "King (Shah Rukh) having fun times, That guy is his old friend."

Work Front

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.