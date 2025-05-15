Natural Star Nani's newly released flick HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) has been doing great at the box office and has received a thumbs up from the critics and masses. This crime action thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has managed to impress the audience and is soon to become a hit in the much-loved HIT franchise.

After a well-received theatrical run, the digital release of the film is now highly anticipated. There is no announcement yet but according to reports, Netflix has bought the OTT rights of the film. If the word on the street is to be believed, HIT 3 will start streaming on the platform from June 5, 2025, as a multilingual film —so that it reaches those who haven't seen it in cinemas.

Featuring Nani in a rugged and intense look, the movie also has KGF beauty Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. An intense thriller with an interesting storyline, intense action sequences, and a haunting background score by Mickey J Meyer, HIT 3 takes the Hit brand to the next level.

Produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, the movie also features Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adil Pala, Samuthirakani and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. Mickey J Meyer's music did an excellent job of elevating the emotional depth and tension at every stage of the film.

As the film is nearing Rs 60 crore, it's going to be one of the highest grossers for Nani after the Dasara blockbuster. The national atmosphere was torrid at the time but Nani defended the act saying that it was important to look at the future with positivity and work with professional commitment.

Now with the OTT release around the corner, we hear that HIT: The Third Case will continue its successful run at the box office in the digital space too. And for fans and lovers of crime-thrillers, the countdown is officially on.