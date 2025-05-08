History will record PM Modi's leadership in glowing terms: Deve Gowda on Operation Sindoor

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following Operation Sindoor.

"The past couple of weeks must have been very demanding and stressful, but I am happy that God has given you strength and resolve to see India through these trying times. Your leadership has been exemplary, and history will undoubtedly record it in glowing terms," wrote the former Prime Minister in an appreciative letter addressed to PM Modi.

Gowda described the government's approach as "mature and restrained," while noting that PM Modi's prompt return from Saudi Arabia and his decision to cancel his planned visit to Europe reflected both responsibility and sensitivity to the crisis at hand.

"I write to you with a deep sense of appreciation, following India's mature and restrained military response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I have been watching the determined steps that you have taken from day one," the former Prime Minister.

"When you cut short your visit to Saudi Arabia and rushed back to monitor the developing situation in India, conduct strategy meetings, mobilise international support and inspire our armed forces. You also later cancelled your trip to Europe to be available at home for all emergencies," Gowda stated.

The former Prime Minister also acknowledged the immense stress and demands of decision-making in times of national crisis.

He remarked that PM Modi's spiritual grounding and calm judgement were evident in how the situation was handled, stating, "I know it is lonely at the top... You have demonstrated that you have it all in good measure."

As India continues to face threats from across the border, the 93-year-old Deve Gowda invoked the values of dharma, praying that divine strength guide the Prime Minister and the country.

"We suffer together, but we also rise together as one nation and one people. I pray that God be with you, and with our great nation as we wage this war of Dharma against Adharma of terrorism. India is a peace-loving nation and has always spread positive light in the world, but if someone sees it as our weakness, then they now know what we are capable of," he said.

He said that the challenges the country faces may not certainly end here, but there is immense relief in the fact that the people remained united as a nation.

The letter comes after the centre held an all-party meeting to brief political leaders about the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from IANS)