UP Police has successfully nabbed a notorious criminal with shocking amount of weapons. History-sheeter Anil alias Pintu was arrested by Shamli police on Tuesday, which led the cops to recover huge stockpiles of ammunition. The police recovered a foreign-made AK-47 rifle, over 1,300 rounds of cartridges and four magazines.

According to the police, the criminal, who was also wanted in a murder charge, was arrested at a checkpoint near the Kadargarh outpost of the Thana Bhawan police station limits. Anil was accompanied by two accomplices, who managed to escape. The police officials led the interrogation, which revealed to them that he is a member of sharpshooter Sanjeev Jeeva gang.

The Shamli SP revealed that the arrested criminal was on his way to a safe house to drop off the cache of weapons, but was arrested in the process. The police is probing the case thoroughly and from various angles.

History-sheeter arrested in UP

According to reports, Anil was a prime accused in the murder case of Vicky Tyagi. A resident of Hadoli Majra village in Muzaffarnagar district, Anil is said to be a close aide of Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari. Anil has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Meerut Agricultural University Dean Rajveer Singh.