Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled another attempt of Pakistan to smuggle arms and ammunition from across the border for terrorists active in the Union Territory.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning covered three remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six grenades, and a pistol besides other ammunition from Treva village under the jurisdiction of Arnia Police station in the border R S Pura sector.

"Sleuths of SOG and local police started a joint search operation in the border village of Treva on Wednesday morning after getting authentic information that anti-national elements have smuggled some arms from across the border", SHO Arnia Tilak Raj told The International Business Times. He said that a case regarding the recovery of arms and ammunition has been registered in Arnia Police Station.

"On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan based terror outfits namely Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) on the behest of ISI in Arnia area, a special search operation was launched by police including SOG," a police spokesman said in a statement and informed that during the search operation three boxes of the arms ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia area of Jammu district.

The arms, ammunition, and explosives recovered during the search operation in the Arnia area, police said include three remote-controlled IEDs, as many detonators, three explosive bottles one bundle of Cordtex wire, two-timers of IEDs, one pistol, its two magazines, six grenades, and 70 rounds.

Villagers spot a drone, heard sound of small arms

The SOG and local police recovered arms hours after jawans of Border Security Force (BSF) have reportedly fired at drone along the International Border in RS Pora and Arnia sectors of Jammu district.

"During the intervening night of February 23 and 24, villagers observed that an object was hovering over Treva and adjoining villages". Sarpanch of Treva Panchayat Balbir Kour told The International Bussiness Times. She said that villagers also heard the sound of small arms fired from the Pakistani side.

"It is believed that Pakistani Rangers resorted to firing with small arms just to divert the attention of our troops deployed on the border", She observed and added that border dwellers are alert to frustrate any attempt from across the border.