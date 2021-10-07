Within days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition sent from Pakistan on a drone near the International Border (IB) in Jammu, the alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on early Thursday morning foiled a major bid by terrorists to smuggle in weapons from Pakistan.

The BSF jawans seized a big cache of arms and ammunition near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

"The BSF, Jammu today foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in Samba area and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition," BSF DIG S P S Sandhu said.

"The seizure includes four pistols, eight pistol magazines, and 232 rounds," the spokesman of BSF tweeted from the official Twitter handle. It was clearly mentioned it was an attempt to smuggle weapons from across the border.

Weapons were wrapped in a polythene

Initial reports suggested that weapons were wrapped in polythene and thrown in an isolated place for the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to collect the same. "The spot where weapons were thrown was just a stone-throwing distance from International Border," sources said and added that further investigations were going on.

J&K Police recover weapons dropped by Pak drones

On October 3, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition sent from Pakistan on a drone in the Sunjawan area at the International Border (IB) in Jammu.

Police recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, three AK magazines, 30 AK rounds, and a telescopic sight. The consignment, wrapped in yellow-colored polythene, was tied with a nylon rope.

As reported earlier, a villager heard the sound of the flying object and said it dropped something. He informed the police. The aerial distance of the place, where arms were dropped, is around six to seven kilometres from the International Border.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu for terrorists operating in the Union Territory.

On September 27, BSF recovered four pistols, eight magazines, 100 rounds of ammunition, a packet of narcotics weighing about one kg along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, from the International Border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.