Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said in his address to the Legislative Assembly on Monday that this budget carries a historic significance as it is the first in seven years to be presented by an elected government in the union territory and symbolises the people's power since it has been prepared by their representatives.

The Lt governor said this while addressing the budget session in the central hall of the J&K Assembly.

This is the first budget session of the assembly after seven years. "This Budget is not merely a financial document; it is a testament to the aspirations of the masses, reflecting their hopes for a brighter future," the Lt. Governor said.

He said the government is committed to ensuring the restoration of statehood to J&K, and it will continue to engage various stakeholders until the desired statehood is restored.

He also spoke of the dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, highlighting the number of transit camps being constructed for the migrants in the Valley. "My government is committed to the dignified rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants back into the valley by ensuring a safe and secure environment. Efforts will be intensified to accelerate the construction of transit accommodation projects for migrant employees, providing them with suitable housing at designated locations. These initiatives reflect our dedication to restoring confidence, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for all communities in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of amity and brotherhood. My government is committed to preserving the unity in diversity that defines Jammu and Kashmir. It is firmly committed to maintaining peace and harmony, ensuring that the aspirations of our people are protected from divisive influences and cultivating an inclusive society built on mutual respect and harmony, paving the path to a prosperous and peaceful future," he said.

The L-G said his government remains fully committed to implementing its promises made to the people and will work relentlessly on the three principles of Economy, Ecology and Equity that will shape our future.

"Good governance remains the cornerstone of a prosperous and harmonious future for Jammu and Kashmir. My government remains firmly committed to transparent and accountable decision-making, ensuring the efficient and effective allocation of resources so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir fully benefit from every penny spent. Innovative initiatives such as digital governance, streamlined public service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and the promotion of socio-economic programs are designed to bridge developmental gaps and strengthen public trust," he said

L-G Sinha said the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has experienced notable growth in recent years, reflected in key indicators such as a rising GSDP, infrastructure advancements, and improved socioeconomic indices. "However, this progress has not been without challenges. Issues such as regional disparities, unemployment, and sustainable development need to be addressed. Nonetheless, these challenges drive the commitment of my government to refining and strengthening the developmental framework to make it more robust and balanced, more participatory, to ensure inclusive and equitable growth for all. My government will continue to work on various reforms to strengthen the fiscal position of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"My government's interventions will prioritize youth, women, and farmers, striving to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive and inclusive economy. With unity and a shared commitment, it will work towards the welfare of every section of society, especially the poor and marginalised. Infrastructure development remains a key driver of progress, with significant advancements in connectivity. The recent inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel (Z-Morh) by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, along with the completion of two segments of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (Banihal Bypass and Ramban Bypass), has substantially reduced travel time. My government is committed to fast-tracking major connectivity projects by streamlining land acquisition, securing forest clearances, and addressing encroachment issues. Ongoing projects, including the Expressway, National Highways, and Ring Roads for Jammu and Srinagar, will be accelerated to ensure their timely completion," said the L-G.

While promising to enhance connectivity in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the eligible rural habitations are being linked under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This initiative aims to bridge the rural-urban divide by ensuring all-weather road access, facilitating better access to healthcare, education, and markets. Significant progress has been made in strengthening road networks across hilly and far-flung regions, improving the quality of life and fostering economic growth. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has reached a historic milestone with the completion of its final segment, poised to transform connectivity and development in Jammu and Kashmir, integrating Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the rest of the nation.

"Jammu and Kashmir is endowed with an abundance of water resources that are yet to be harnessed fully. My government is committed to harnessing their full potential so that their economic dividend enhances people's lives and J&K's financial position. My government will seek the support of the Government of India for a significant leap forward in our energy sector. The energy sector in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a transformative phase, with my government committed to ensuring the early completion of key hydropower projects, including Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle. These projects will collectively add 3,014 MW of capacity, significantly strengthening the region's energy security and benefiting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, several other projects, such as Dulhasti-II and Kirthai-I, are in the pipeline, further reinforcing Jammu and Kashmir's position as a hub for renewable energy," he said.

He also said that the J&K government is committed to solarizing all government buildings in a phased manner, promoting sustainable energy adoption. Additionally, under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 80,000 households in Jammu and Kashmir are being solarized, ensuring affordable and clean energy access for residents while advancing the region's renewable energy goals. My government is committed to achieving 100 per cent Smart Metering to ensure the reduction of AT&C losses and increase the Revenue generation.

The L-G said that tourism, a cornerstone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, has witnessed unprecedented growth, with a record-breaking number of tourist visits in 2024-underscoring the region's global appeal. To further enhance the visitor experience, my government is implementing innovative projects to diversify tourism offerings and strengthen infrastructure. At the same time, my government remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism by ensuring the balanced distribution of tourist traffic and preserving the ecological integrity of popular destinations, ensuring long-term growth that benefits both visitors and local communities.

"The annual Amarnath Ji Yatra holds immense spiritual significance, attracting lakhs of devotees from across the country and beyond. This sacred pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in the Himalayas is a symbol of unwavering faith and devotion, and its smooth conduct is a priority for my government. Building on the success of last year's Yatra, my government remains committed to strengthening future arrangements by ensuring seamless logistics, enhanced infrastructure, and eco-friendly initiatives. A balanced approach will be maintained to preserve the fragile Himalayan ecosystem while providing a safe and enriching spiritual experience for devotees. The Yatra is not just a religious event but a testament to efficient governance, and we will continue to uphold its legacy with the highest standards of safety, convenience, and sustainability," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant progress in industrial development and investment, he said. The new Central Sector Scheme, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, offers incentives such as Capital Investment and Interest Subvention, driving significant industrial growth. Under this scheme, 971 units have already been registered, while 1,150 units are in the process of availing benefits. To further bolster the industrial sector, 889 units are currently under development, with 324 expected to commence production soon. To further accelerate industrial expansion, my government is expediting the provision of infrastructure in Industrial Estates, ensuring a conducive environment for business growth and economic progress.

The Handicraft sector remains a vital pillar of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, directly employing 4.22 lakh people. To further promote 'Brand J&K', the Lt. Governor, in his address, said the UT government is actively facilitating GI tagging for traditional products, ensuring greater recognition and market access. Under the Vishwakarma Scheme, 1.19 lakh artisans have been provided skill training, with J&K ranking 3rd nationwide in training performance. These initiatives are strengthening the region's position as a hub for industry, innovation, and cultural heritage, fostering economic growth while preserving its rich artisanal legacy," the L-G said.

"Jammu and Kashmir's rich artisanal heritage has received a major boost with 10 traditional crafts having been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags, while 19 more are in the pipeline. This recognition not only preserves and promotes indigenous craftsmanship but also enhances market value and global reach. The region has also witnessed a significant rise in exports of handloom and handicraft products, strengthening the livelihoods of local artisans and positioning J&K as a key player in the global handicraft market. To further strengthen the handicraft and textile sector, my government is commissioning two Raw Material Banks for Pashmina and Wool. These facilities will ensure a steady supply of high-quality raw materials to artisans and manufacturers, enhancing production capacity, preserving traditional craftsmanship, and boosting the local economy," he said.

The Lt. Governor said the government is taking all steps to revitalize the agriculture sector, a vital lifeline for Jammu and Kashmir, through transformative initiatives and various centrally sponsored schemes. My government is dedicated to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring quality, accessible, and affordable medical services for all. Prestigious institutions such as AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Kashmir, along with newly established paediatric and cancer hospitals, are transforming tertiary healthcare delivery in the region. Additionally, the expansion of critical care facilities, dialysis centers, and telemedicine services is significantly improving access to affordable and specialized medical care, ensuring that every citizen benefits from enhanced healthcare facilities.

"Under the Universal Health Coverage scheme Ayushman Bharat 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' - SEHAT, 15.35 lakh free treatments have been provided, offering critical medical support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative has resulted in savings of approximately Rs 2,765 crore in out-of-pocket expenses for patients, ensuring financial protection and improved access to quality healthcare for all," he said.

While highlighting the efforts in the education sector, the L-G said that his government is transforming the education sector through innovative interventions. My government is committed to strengthening the infrastructure of colleges and universities, ensuring adequate faculty and staff to enhance the quality of higher education. As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, special emphasis will be placed on advancing research facilities for both faculty and students. Additionally, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship will be actively encouraged to foster a start-up culture among students, equipping them with the skills and opportunities to drive economic growth and self-reliance.

"Under the government's initiative, 29,000 Lakhpati Didis have been empowered, creating sustainable livelihoods and fostering economic independence among rural women. This initiative has transformed women into successful entrepreneurs, driving financial inclusion and rural prosperity. Building on this success, my government is actively creating more Potential Lakhpati Didis, further expanding opportunities for women and strengthening the rural economy. Under our government's commitment to social welfare, over 9 lakh citizens benefit from social safety nets, including pensions for the elderly, widows, and specially-abled individuals. These initiatives provide financial security and dignity to vulnerable sections of society...Additionally, our supplementary nutrition programmes support the health and well-being of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, ensuring better maternal and child nutrition for a healthier future," he said.

The L-G said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of progress, led by a leadership that understands and connects with the aspirations of its youth. "My government is committed to empowering young minds through education, skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship, ensuring they have the tools to shape a brighter future. With policies focused on youth engagement, employment opportunities, and digital transformation, we are building a dynamic ecosystem where the talent and energy of our young generation drive the progress of the region," he mentioned.

He said this is a government that listens, responds, and works alongside the youth to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of opportunity, growth, and innovation. Through initiatives like Mission Youth, Mumkin, Tejaswini, and PARVAZ, thousands of young individuals are being equipped with the skills and financial support needed to build successful careers. The Self-Employment and Startup Support Programs have enabled thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into thriving businesses, fostering innovation and economic growth. Additionally, sports infrastructure has been significantly upgraded, with modern stadiums and training centres encouraging young talent to excel at national and international levels.

He also spoke about the freedom of the press and the importance of a free press to a vibrant democracy like ours.

(With inputs from IANS)