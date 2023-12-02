The wedding season is going on in full swing and celebs are taking nuptial vows with their loved ones. Amid wedding season, some couples are partying ways.

One of the most loved couples Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were in a relationship for the last four years and have called It quits.

Following Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's divorce, Arbaaz found love and solace in model Giorgia

Giorgia Andriani confirms split with Arbaaz Khan

The model-turned-actor confirmed that she has officially broken up with Arbaaz.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Giorgia said that she will always have feelings for him. In the teaser, she says, "We were best friends and I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. What I am now... to be called somebody's friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn't have lasted forever because we were very different."

For the unversed, during Malaika's reality show, she was asked to discuss Arbaaz and their rumored breakup with Giorgia. To this, Malaika said that she was uncertain about the speculations and said that she doesn't have a tendency to ask about Arbaaz or their son Arhaan's personal affairs. She explained that while some divorced couples may seek information through their children, she chooses not to cross that boundary and prefers to maintain a distance from such matters.

There were rumours that the couple had broken up last year but they had kept mum regarding the speculations.

Arbaaz and Malika co-parent thier son Arhaan

Arbaaz and Malaika ended their marriage in 2017, having been married since 1998. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Giorgia had reportedly started dating each other in 2017.

Malaika is happily dating Arjun Kapoor.

Work front

Arbaaz Khan is seen hosting Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar with brother Sohail Khan. Salman Khan takes on the hosting duties for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday.