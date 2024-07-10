Days after India won the World Cup in Barbados, defeating South Africa. Four important people who were behind the success of leading India towards triumph retired. It was Rahul Dravid's last game as he coached for Team India in 2024.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have announced their retirement from T20I short formats.

After Rahul Dravid's tenure in June as head coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

Taking to social media, BCCI said, "It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr Gautam Gambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward."

"His clear vision for Team India, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," it added.

Gambhir will officially begin his tenure in July and will serve until December 31, 2027,

The former India opener has signed a three-year contract and will succeed the legendary Rahul Dravid. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India's 2011 World Cup victory, was interviewed alongside W.V. Raman by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, led by Ashok Malhotra, via Zoom. Despite Raman's detailed presentation, the committee recommended Gambhir for the role.

Although Gautam has been associated with IPL franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor, leading the latter to its third IPL title on May 26, just a day before the application deadline for the head coach position.

Rohit Sharma pens emotional note for Rahul Dravid

Rohit Sharma wrote, "Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time... Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend."