It was indeed a night to remember as India won the T20i World Cup trophy on June 29th in Barbados. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

After India's big win against South Africa, Virat and Rohit cried and hugged each other.

Hardik also cried as he was slammed and booed for over three months after Mumbai Indians took the captainship from Rohit Sharma and handed it over to Hardik. The all-around was accused and booed every time he played during IPL. However, all well that ends well, Hardik's cricket wicket during India's final match made fans go woohoo from boo boo.

Rohit Sharma planted the Indian national flag on the outfield.

It happened in February 2024, Jay Shah mentioned that India will plant the flag after winning the World Cup in Barbados. Rohit remembered it and after the win began to plant it on the ground. Jay Shah was also seen helping him.

Days after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, captain Rohit Sharma changed his profile picture on X formerly Twitter. He kept the picture of him planting the flag at the Barbados.

His new profile picture on X has sparked controversy.

Several social media users have accused the ace Indian cricketer of disrespecting the Indian national flag after he changed his social media profile picture.

Eagle-eyed netizens were of the view that the photo is inappropriate as Rohit Sharma can be seen holding the Indian flag and plating it on the ground. However, a part of the tricolour is touching the ground. Several social media users termed it an act of disrespect.

A section of netizens came out in support of Sharma and said that there's nothing disrespectful about it.

Rohit Sharma the captain hoisting the flag in the ground??#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/yTyn4Wh3hH — Aurangzeb (@NapStar_01) June 29, 2024

A user said, " The flag should never be allowed to touch the ground. But who will tell you that!!"

Another user wrote, "The flag shall not be allowed intentionally to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water."

The comment was made about a clause from the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

According to the 'Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971', "the Flag shall not be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or floor or trail in water."

A user wrote, "Shame on Rohit Sharma for disrespecting my beautiful national flag."

"Flag code of India Part - III, section - IV, 3.20 "The flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water" It comes under incorrect display Please @ImRo45 don't disrespect the Indian flag," wrote another user.

Shame on Rohit Sharma for disrespecting my beautiful national flag ? https://t.co/XQmVaDlm4e pic.twitter.com/MGh22JuFYV — `` (@KohlifiedGal) July 8, 2024

Apart from planting the flag at Barbados, Rohit also scraped off some parts of the pitch and a blade of grass and put it in his mouth.

Speaking about the same he said, "You know... I was feeling the moment when I went to the pitch because that pitch gave us this. We played on that particular pitch and we won the game, that particular ground as well. I will remember that ground forever in my life and that pitch as well. So I wanted to have a piece of it with me. So yeah, those moments are very, very special. And the place where all our dreams came true, I wanted something of it. That was the feeling behind it."

Rohit also announced his retirement from T20Is but will continue leading the side in ODIs and Tests. According to the latest reports, Rohit and Virat Kohli (also retired from T20Is) are unlikely to feature in the Sri Lanka ODI series.

India vs South Africa: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.