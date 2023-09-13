Karnataka police have arrested Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating an industrialist of Rs 4 crore promising him a BJP ticket to contest in the recently-held Assembly election, sources said on Wednesday.

The special wing City Central Branch (CCB) police arrested her late on Tuesday night following a complaint in this regard. According to police, accused Kundapura had promised a BJP ticket to Govinda Babu Poojari from Baindur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district claiming that she knew leaders from the RSS who could get the ticket for him.

Govinda Babu came to Bengaluru whenever he was called. Kundapura also organised meetings with a group of people introducing them as the decision-makers at the level of the high command.

The accused woman had allegedly taken Rs 4 crore from Govinda Babu. However, when Babu failed to get a ticket, he asked Kundapura to return his money.

In his complaint, Babu had claimed that the accused had refused to return his money and cheated him. The CCB police arrested Kundapura in this connection and launched an investigation.

Kundapura is popular among right wing activists and Hindutva followers. FIRs have been lodged against her in connection with delivering hate speeches.

Babu had identified himself as a social worker and leader of the Billava community, which is influential in the coastal Karnataka region. The police have also arrested Gagan Kadur, Srikanth Nayak and Prasad, all associates of Chaitra Kundapura in connection with the case.

Kundapura and Nayak are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

