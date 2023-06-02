Karnataka Police authorities announced on Friday that they have made three arrests and detained a minor in relation to a moral policing incident that occurred at Someshwara beach in Mangaluru city, Dakshina Kannada district.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Yathish, a resident of Bastipadpu in Ullal, as well as Sachin and Suhas, residents of Uchchila. It was revealed that they are activists associated with a Hindu organization, according to the police.

The accused targeted three male students who were accompanied by their female friends at the beach on Thursday. The victims, students in a Para-Medical College in Mangaluru, were singled out by the assailants due to their different religious backgrounds.

The accused intercepted the students, demanding their names and addresses before assaulting them. Although the injuries sustained by the victims were minor, they were still admitted to a nearby hospital. The female students, shaken by the incident, decided to return to their hometowns in Kerala.

The assaulted students promptly filed a complaint with the Ullal police, leading to the formation of a special team tasked with apprehending the perpetrators. The incident occurred during the previous night, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

In light of the incident, security measures have been heightened at Someshwara beach, and increased police patrols have been implemented in the area.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly expressed his intolerance towards incidents of moral policing within the state, instructing the police to take decisive action against such cases.

(With inputs from IANS)