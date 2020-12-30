In a shocking incident in Pakistan on Wednesday, a Hindu temple was destroyed by angry mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video of the violence was widely shared on social media, showing a large group of people demolishing the temple with hammers and setting the structure ablaze.

According to sources, the violence was instigated after a Muslim cleric from Karak, who has the sympathy of a militant group, provoked local Muslims against the Hindu community and to demolish the temple.

Local reports have identified the cleric as Moulana Sharif, but no orders for his arrest have been made. Lal Chand Malhi, a member of the National Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called the act of violence an "unfortunate incident."

TOI reported that Malhi spoke to senior police officials on the matter, asking them to register an FIR and take strict action.

Netizens condemn violence

Human rights activists have condemned the demolition of the Hindu temple.

"I condemn the burning of a Hindu temple in KP. Only ignorance mixed with a dark heart can stoop down to this level. I apologise to the Hindu community of KP & assure them that 99.9% of Pakistan stands with their religious freedom & we will punish the remaining .01%," Mir Mohammed Alikhan, an author, tweeted.

"A hindu temple was demolished by religious extremists in Karak today. It is very shameful moment for us because it reflects the way of how we treat minorities in our country. You can't run a federation unless and until the rights of minorities are protected. Strongly condemable," Ihtesham Afghan, a human rights activist from Pakistan, wrote on Twitter.

The actions of the Muslim mob have been heavily criticized on social media, with strong reactions coming all the way from India as well.

Shocking Hate!

Shameful Act!

Hindu temple was set on fire by frenzy mob in Pakistan. Its beyond condemnation.

Now, neo liberal hero of Lutyens @ImranKhanPTI must stop his sermons about religious harmony.

Instead, he must protect Hindus, their culture, beliefs! #AntiHinduPakistan pic.twitter.com/BokKaC2kZ1 — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) December 30, 2020

A hindu temple has been attacked by a right wing mob in Karak, Pakistan. But no outrage, no action? bcz we only provoke people to the point of anger or condemn when bhakts attack Mosques in India. pic.twitter.com/H5CxDevE8X — Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) December 30, 2020

Despite the outrage on the incident, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has remained mum on the incident.