In an attempt to invoke religious sentiments across the country, Hindu Mahasabha president Swamy Chakrapani has asked Hindu actresses to follow in the footsteps of Zaira Wasim who decided to quit Bollywood as it was damaging her relationship with Allah.

"Actress Zaira Wasim, edging away from films for religious faith, is commendable. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira," Swamy Chakrapani tweeted.

His tweet came a day after Zaira announced decided to quit her promising career in Bollywood but citing religious reason for her decision. "As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my Imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened," read an excerpt from Zaira Wasim's Facebook post.

Zaira's decision of leaving Bollywood came as a shock to the entire film fraternity. While some poured in their support for the 18-year-old actress, some termed Zaira's decision 'regressive' and in 'bad taste'.

On the other hand, Zaira's manager Tuhin Mishra has clarified that the actress' account was not hacked and the post was done by her contrary to the reports that had started doing the rounds of the industry.

"We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her," Tuhin Mishra told ANI.

Zaira too has tweeted, "This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks."