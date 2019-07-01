Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know that Zaira Wasim announced her decision to quit Bollywood and acting on Sunday. While Zaira's decision to bid adieu citing 'Allah' and 'Imaan'; was lauded by many; the same philosophy has irked many. Celebs like Raveena Tandon, Tasleema Nasreen, Payal Rohatgi and Vivek Agnihotri lashed out at her decision to pull out.

Payal Rohatgi questioned whether she would turn into a jihadi. She tweeted, "I hope that this child now grownup Indian Muslim actress #ZairaWasim who says she quit Bollywood as it interferes with her religion doesn't become a #Jihadi tomorrow under the same ideology . After all she is an #Indian so I am sharing my concern on public platform. #JaiShriRam

She went on to call her a 'kattar muslim' and an 'andh bhakt'. "#ZairaWasim is an AndhBhakt & a Kattar Muslim She has quoted from Quran means this #Regressive thought process is in Islam Islam is a regressive religion where women are NOT equal to men I am so glad to read this #JaiShriRam #PayalRohatgi," she tweeted.

"Did #ZairaWasim pass out from #Madrassa ? As these days I see disturbing videos of Maulvi trying to molest Muslim girls Also former actress Nagma a Muslim ? If yes why is she working in politics ? She is interacting with men & roaming without Burqa #MondayMood #PayalRohatgi," she further tweeted.

Tasleema Nasreen tweeted, "Oh My Goosebumps! Bollywood's talented actress Zaria Wasim now wants to quit acting because she thinks her acting career almost destroyed her faith in Allah. What a moronic decision! So many talents in the Muslim community are forced to go under the darkness of the burqa." (sic)

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, "Of course @_sabanaqvi we must not judge choices of #ZairaWasim but in the age of Artifical Intelligence we must question the book that orders an individual to quit 'ARTS' to make peace with Allah."

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Doesn't matter if two-film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."

Well, we feel, at the end of the day, the decision to stay or leave the industry was hers to make and one should respect the decision she has made, irrespective of whether or not we agree with her reason behind quitting.