Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, on Sunday, decided to quit her promising career in Bollywood but citing religious reason for her decision has irked Raveena Tandon to a great extent. The Mohra actress wished if only the 18-year-old could've kept her regressive views to herself and gracefully made her exit from the industry rather than making it a nation-wide issue.

"Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves," Raveena Tandon tweeted.

In a long Facebook post, Zaira said she has decided to say goodbye to her film career as her relationship with her religion was threatened. The Kashmiri girl became famous overnight after her fabulous debut in Aamir Khan's Bollywood blockbuster Dangal in 2016. She made her mark in Secret Superstar in 2017 and we may see her last in her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will be releasing on October 11 this year.

"As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my Imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened.

"I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn't feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan and my relationship with Allah," Zaira had written in her post.

