Hindenburg is under the lens of Indian investigative agencies: Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday denounced the recent Hindenburg report, asserting that it is already under the lens of Indian investigative agencies.

He questioned the Opposition's tendency to align with foreign entities while attacking Indian companies.

Responding to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's allegations that the Parliament was adjourned sine die due to the government's foreknowledge of the Hindenburg report's release, the BJP leader accused the Opposition of habitually "complementing" foreign developments.

"The Hindenburg Report is under the lens of Indian investigative agencies. The question arises, why does the Opposition always complement whatever transpires in foreign countries?" Trivedi stated in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He further highlighted a pattern in which critical reports and documentaries, including last year's Hindenburg Report, the BBC documentary, and others, have been released just before the commencement of the Budget session, suggesting that this prompts "suspicion" that Opposition might have had prior knowledge of these events.

"The suspicion that the Opposition was well aware of the fact that something like this is going to happen before the Parliamentary session is growing stronger now that they are claiming this," Trivedi remarked.

The Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that the dates for Parliamentary sessions are determined by the Business Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from all political parties, not just the ruling party.

Reflecting on the Opposition's past actions, Trivedi questioned, "Why do Congress and the Opposition consistently aim to spread economic instability and anarchy?"

"Whether the company is private or government-owned, they always attempt to create confusion among the public. Last year, they claimed that LIC, HAL, and SBI were running at losses. This year, LIC recorded a profit of Rs 17,000 crore, SBI registered Rs 21,000 crore, and HAL posted Rs 29,000 crore, all of which are all-time highs. Now, they are targeting SEBI," he told IANS.

The Rajya Sabha MP further accused the Congress party of having a history of supporting foreign entities, citing examples such as Union Carbide in 1984, Bofors in 1987, AgustaWestland, and more recently, the BBC and Hindenburg'.

"What old relations does the Opposition have with these foreign companies that lead them to target every economic institution in India?" he questioned.

Trivedi concluded by contrasting the BJP's commitment to making India economically self-sufficient, whether in Opposition or power, with the Opposition's alleged focus on foreign interests.

"When we are in the Opposition, we talk about the Swadeshi movement, while when we are in power, we take forward the Make in India programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader said.

