A video of an intoxicated man dancing to Bollywood tunes has been doing the rounds on the social media with several claiming it to be BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Many people have shared the video online, claiming the BJP MP to be partying at Bangkok in Thailand with a female.

Fact-checking website AltNews found that the man in the video is not Trivedi as people have claimed on social media. From the undated video, which looks like it is shot at a private party shows an unidentified man who has distinct features from that of Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Seems like the video has been widely shared to defame the saffron party MP.

Trivedi, who is the National Spokesperson of BJP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the seat which was previously held by former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley.