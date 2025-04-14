Hina Khan's battle against breast cancer has been an inspiring message for one and all. It was last year that the Naagin actress revealed how she was diagnosed with third stage breast cancer. And ever since, the diva has been sharing her cancer battling journey with her fans and followers. However, despite all the hospital visits, chemotherapies and health concerns; Hina hasn't given up on professional commitments.

From attending social events, making public appearances, promotions to brand endorsements; the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor has been unstoppable. Hina walked the ramp for the Times Fashion Week last night and left everyone spellbound with her confidence and grace. Khan turned showstopper for designer Kiaayo and oozed royal vibes in a handcrafted full-sleeved jacket and a long, flowy black skirt.

Hina stumbled

The actress faced an awkward moment as she stumbled not once, but twice at the ramp. Hina's skirt got entangled in her heels leading her to stumble two times. However, the diva lifted her skirt a bit and continued to walk ahead with grace and confidence. Hina's body language and demeanour has won applause from everyone on social media.

Hina on losing projects due to cancer

In a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss runner up revealed that she had to let go of a few projects after her cancer diagnosis. "There were a couple of projects I was supposed to start, but after mutual discussions, we took a call. It's not like this (cancer) will get cured in 2-3 months. It will take a year or even a year and a half. People have deadlines, so they had to replace me," she told Indian Express.

"It was hard for them, but it was okay. I had to give up two projects, but at that time giving priority to my health was important. Getting better mattered. Initially, it affected me, but now it doesn't bother me. I am back to work. It was a glitch, which I am handling," she added.