Hina Khan has been braving her fight against cancer with utmost grit and determination. While her family, fans and followers are extending their support to the actress; it is her partner Rocky Jaiswal who has stood by her throughout the journey rock solid. From shaving his hair along with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, massaging her legs to help her exercise; Rocky has been her shadow throughout.

Now, in an emotional and lengthy post, Hina has charted out how Rocky has been there for her. Khan called him the "best human" and also said how he always says, "I got you." She further called him 'selfless' and added how he never gives up on her despite there being several reasons for him to.

Hina Khan pens gratitude post

"We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other. I remember he didn't Have Covid in the peak of the Pandemic but chose to stay with me through out, he wore 3 masks all day but made sure he took care of me. That's Him! Specially during this phase of my Diagnosis. He left everything and has been looking after me," the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote.

"From the day he broke the news to me to the day we were anxiously counting seconds before our Pet Scans. From preparing a list of questionnaires before we met any of the doctors to doing his side of the research so that he can make sure I am going ahead in the right direction. From the day we started the chemo to this very day when i am going through my radiations he has been my guiding light. From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he's done it all. He has created a field of impenetrable Protection Around me," she further added.

Hina further thanked him for being there for her and fixing everything around her and inside her. She also recalled how everyone at the hospital said that he was the best thing to happen to her and she rightly agreed to it. Hina Khan is in the process of beating her stage 3 breast cancer and has been receiving a lot of love and support from her fans and followers.