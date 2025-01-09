'Came to shoot after radiation therapy': Hina khan cries sharing her breast cancer journey; thanks boyfriend Rocky

Popular TV actor Hina Khan is battling breast cancer. The actor is undergoing treatment for her diagnosis. Her chemotherapy is over; however, her radiation therapy is ongoing.

Despite her severe health condition, Hina continues to work and has proven to be unstoppable. She is also promoting her upcoming film and was last seen in Bigg Boss 18 as a guest.

During the weekend, Hina will be seen as a guest on India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer, with the promo being shared on social media. In the promo, Hina got emotional as she shared how she reacted to her breast cancer diagnosis and how her boyfriend stood by her.

Geeta Kapur, in the promo, called Hina Khan's journey 'inspirational' and asked her how she decided to treat her illness. Hina then shared that her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, informed her about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Hina revealed, "The night I learned about it, my partner (Rocky) came home, and my doctor didn't call me. He (Rocky) said, 'There's malignancy, and the report is positive.'"

Further, Hina shared that before Rocky arrived at her residence, she had asked her brother to get 'falooda' for her. "Somewhere, it clicked to me that if there is a dessert arriving at home, then everything will be nice; take it positively," she added.

She also shared that she completed her radiation session before coming to the shoot.

In 2024, Hina was featured in Google's list of the top 10 most searched actors in the world, though it wasn't due to her work but rather her cancer diagnosis rather than her professional achievements. She wrote, "I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development. But honestly, for me, it's neither an achievement nor something to be proud of. I wish and pray that no one should be googled because of their diagnosis or health-related hardships."

"I have always appreciated people's genuine regard and respect for my journey during these testing times, but I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my work or achievements, just like I have been before and during my diagnosis," she added.

In June 2024, Hina Khan informed her fans that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Hina Khan's Instagram statement on her breast cancer diagnosis read:

"Hello everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Further adding, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina."