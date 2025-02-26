Love him or hate him, you can't ignore him. And the success of 'Badass Ravikumar' has proved that right! Himesh Reshammiya is on cloud nine ever since the release of his recent film – 'Badass Ravikumar'. The film is being hailed for its unabashed 80s style of action sequences and dialogues. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer is now busy basking in the glory of the film.

In a recent interview, Himesh was asked to comment on Janhvi Kapoor mocking him and his songs on Koffee with Karan. But the singer-cum-composer-cum-actor took the comment in his stride.

What had Janhvi said?

"I am very intrigued by Himesh Reshammiya's Instagram, he is doing biceps and he is singing tandoori nights," the Kapoor girl had said.

Himesh's response

Now, reacting to it, Himesh has said that the amount of love 'Tandoori Nights' got makes him believe that the audience loves tandoori food. "Yes, I know. This is a very good thing. It has been so many years but the likeability of 'Tandoori Nights' remains. We have millions of views, the word 'tandoori' is very lucky for me," he told Pinkvilla.

Himesh also said that he never gets affected by the negative reactions or comments on him. Recalling the time when he used to get trolled for his 'nasal' voice, the Namaste London music composer said that now people copy him. He revealed that for him it was never nasal singing but singing at a high pitch with pain in one's heart and voice.

"Akshay ji always says, 'We have all these formulas, listen to someone else's point of view and then improve it. If they have a certain POV, then work on it and prove it to them.' And today, I have seen the fruits of my hard work with Badass Ravikumar," he further said.