Himesh Reshammiya is basking in the success of his recently released film - 'Badass Ravikumar'. Starring him and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles, the film is an in-your-face, unabashed film that seems straight out of the 80s. Himesh Reshammiya was the latest guest on his wife, Sonia Kapoor's podcast, where the duo shared a candid moment.

Sonia makes startling revelations

Sonia made some interesting revelations about the composer and revealed how he is not only obsessed with himself but takes hours to get ready. "What is your favourite thing about yourself? Apart from the fact that you like looking at yourself for four hours in the bathroom," Kapoor said.

The composer-singer took the jibe in his stride and hilariously accused her of using his name to boost her podcast's TRP. "What are you saying? Tumhe apne show ki TRP leni hai toh tum mere naam pe le rahi ho (You want TRP for your show, so you are taking it in my name)." Not in a mood to end it there, Sonia further revealed how the singer-turned-actor takes hours to get ready.

This left Himesh mentioning how he doesn't want to be rushed and thus wakes up early and takes his time to get ready. In another interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh also spoke about launching Deepika Padukone into the industry with the album - 'Naam Hai Tera Tera'.

On launching Deepika

The song composer, however, added that he has launched many talents but it was Deepika who was a star from day 1. "We launched many other girls, but they didn't become Deepika Padukone. So, the whole credit goes to her. She starred in the music video of 'Naam Hai Tera', and she was a star from day one. She was fantastic. Her dedication, hard work, and screen presence was good even back then," he told the website.