Himesh Reshammiya is a fan favorite; no matter what he does, netizens love to obsess over him. From his workout reels to stills from his movies, all of it goes viral on social media, and he too makes a special effort to keep his fans and followers updated through engaging posts. Himesh started off as an efficient music director and over the years, he tried to venture into acting, which he has been successful in. Himesh's new film 'Badass Ravikumar' has caused quite a stir at the box office and is all the rage at the moment.

Recently, Himesh appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, where he discussed his brand-new blockbuster movie, which has been making headlines for some time now. He also discussed why he chose to make the film and what inspired him to do so.

He said, "The character in Badass Ravikumar stems from childhood memories about Indian cinema. Even in my music albums, whenever I choose to sing 90s songs, they have connected quite well. So, I feel that people are still in love with all the retro stuff. The best line in the film was logic optional which the audience also loved. I like films that are stressbusters and help you have fun."

On the vlog, Farah's brother, director Sajid Khan, asked Himesh about his journey as a film producer. To everybody's surprise, his journey is connected to 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,' and while speaking about it, he also spoke about his love for Aamir Khan.

Himesh mentioned, "I just love Aamir Khan. His film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was just great. In 1988, I was taken for the film's trial and a lot of people had their doubts about how will the film work. But then I told my dad that this film would break all the records, and he didn't believe me. The film went on to become a huge hit, and I won my father's trust. Then he gave me money to produce a serial."

He further added, "We had almost signed Aamir for a film. His conversations were on with my father, but it didn't materialize and we signed Salman Khan. That film didn't get made, but I got my break. Even though Salman didn't do my dad's film, he remembered that my music was good and he got me a song in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Sohail Khan also approved that song because making that title track was very difficult. Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was already a superhit song from Mughal-E-Azam. Somehow that phrase was made and things happened. And I got that break, else I would have been stuck in serials only. I was a producer first. I was so involved in serials that I could only do music after Salman Bhai gave me that."

Himesh's latest film 'Badass Ravikumar' is directed by Keith Gomes and features names like Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari. The film has performed well at the box office and has collected more revenue than was expected.