It looks like ex-lovers Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli are in a mood to unfold their dark secrets just to prove to the world who was responsible for their broken relationship.

Himansh recently opened up about his break-up with Neha for the first time and said that people had tagged him as 'heartless boyfriend' whenever Neha would cry on TV shows. Neha too had given a befitting reply to Himansh saying that she would talk about his mother, father and sister's deeds if she opens her mouth. "Don't You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!" Neha Kakkar had written on Instagram.

But it looks like Himansh is not perturbed by Neha's outrage against him. Taking a jibe at Neha's 'bechara' comment, Himansh gave it back to her ex-girlfriend with a cryptic post which reads, "The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are. - GoldieHawn."

It remains to be seen if Neha and Himansh would stop washing their dirty linen in public or continue to do so.

Himansh's allegations against Neha

"Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn't saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

Himansh also added, "Mann mera bhi bahut karta tha ki main kuch kahoon, there were times when I would type things to post on social media, but I would decide to wait for some time, and a few hours later, I would change my mind because I felt this is the same person who I had loved, how can I say anything against her. That's not my definition of love. I never even asked her why she was doing that to me, even though it hurt me very much."