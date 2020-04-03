Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in a new video speech to discuss coronavirus pandemic. In the video speech, PM Modi said we need to fight against the darkness of coronavirus with light within us.

He urged the country to unite and make sure that they are taking all the precautions as a part of their national duty. PM Modi also asked the nation to turn off all lights in the house at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, stand at their doors or windows with a candle, Diya, torch, etc for nine minutes to show respect and the unity in the nation and to keep the darkness of coronavirus at bay.

Although since last time people misheard his announcement and went out on road during the 'Janta Curfew', this time he specifically urged and warned citizens to not gather on the streets and maintain social distancing.

While many appreciated this decision, as soon as Modi announced '9 PM, 9 minutes' plan, the troll brigade started posting hilarious memes. Check out these memes that will take you on the laughter ride. (Well, laughter is the best medicine, so.)

#ModiVideoMessage

Modi ji - burn candle , eathen lamp or torch in your balcony at 9 pm on 5 April

Corona - pic.twitter.com/m5ht6d9Ptb — Gaurav Chauhan (@GauravC84562388) April 3, 2020

People asking ye candle or torch jalane se kya hoga



Me --#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/OQic5ynpVw — Prashant Singh?? (@RanaSenger) April 3, 2020

#ModiVideoMessage



Prime Ministers addressing the nation for a world wide pandemic:

-Facts

-Steps taken by the govt

-Telling people not to panic

-addressing the repercussions to the economy and preventive measures



PM Narendra Modi addressing the nation for a world wide pandemic: pic.twitter.com/4oY8FfLVBM — Shubhankar Dhawale (@MrShubhankarD) April 3, 2020

When @narendramodi

Is the center of Indian politics but he never talks about the political issues at all.#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/2kAWnEfjCX — Ragini Vanshidhar (@Moodnawazian) April 3, 2020