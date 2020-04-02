Deepika Padukone has been giving out major relationship goals with her husband Ranveer Singh while being quarantined. They have been binge-watching movies and series together and have also shared their workout selfies. Deepika has also been sharing posts about from her 'productivity' diary. From self-care to arranging the cupboard and labelling the spices, Bollywood's Mastaani has done it all till now.

She even recommended list of movies to her fans who are locked up in their houses. Being quarantined is giving her time to reflect upon life and learn new things. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, she disclosed her quarantine schedule and told that he gets all the chores done when Ranveer Singh is sleeping. Ranveer Singh is a bit of a sleepyhead as Deepika revealed that he sleeps for more than 20 hours, a day.

Deepika's adorable gesture

Now, Bajirao Ranveer Singh can't even deny it as today, fans caught him red-handed as Deepika has shared a cute picture of Ranveer sleeping peacefully. Mischievous Deepika not only shared the picture of Ranveer but also labelled his forehead with a paper. The piece of paper had 'husband' written on it. Can they be any more adorable?

Deepika shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it...‍♀️ @ranveersingh

#wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar ‍♀️ Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone has also commented on the picture which read, "Best episode so far. Scriptwriter deserves," while casting director and close friend of Ranveer Singh, Shanoo Sharma wrote, 'slow claps'.

India under lockdown

Ever since the lockdown has begun, these stars have been giving a sneak-peek of their personal lives. They have been sharing workout selfies and no-makeup pictures which are bringing them closer to the fans. PM Modi announced the 21-Days Lockdown across the nation to stop the spread of coronavirus. The cases in India has raised up to 2,053 with around 50 deaths. Everyone is praying and hoping to cope up from this deadly disease. It is advisable for everyone to stay home and stay safe.