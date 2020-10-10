The Indian Air Force (IAF ) on Thursday achieved yet another feat when troopers successfully completed the highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at an altitude of 17,982 feet, breaking its own earlier record.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said that the "feat marks a new record" made on Thursday when it celebrated its 88th anniversary.

In a release, Defence Ministry said that Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out a successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft, lading at Khardungla Pass, Leh, the capital of newly created Union Territory.

Highest skydiving landing

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain," the Defence Ministry said.

Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record, it added.

Indian Air Force has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel with an aim to instill the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit and physical and mental courage.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the IAF also received promising news in the form of the successful flight test of DRDO's 'RUDRAM' anti-radiation missile.

The IAF was established in October 1932 and undertook its first flight on April 1, 1933. At the time of its establishment, the Air Force was in possession of six RAF-trained officers and 19 'Havai Sepoys'.

Nearly 90 years since its foundation, the IAF is now considered one of the most advanced aerial forces anywhere in the world, having several state of art aircraft and equipment.