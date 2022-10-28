Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute slayer. The diva, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film – Mili, made heads turn in a neon green saree recently. With minimal makeup and hair left open, the Kapoor girl made many hearts beat faster. Janhvi was promoting her film at a hotel when she accidentally bumped into a plant.

Social media reactions

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One person said, "High ho kya? (Are you high)" and another one said, "Her guard is acting as if it was a terrorist not a plant." One social media user commented, "Bachchi ho kya?" and another one said, "Ouchh for embarrassment." "OMG this is such a big deal as if," opined another netizen.

Janhvi's advice for Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor also reacted when she came to know that the incident was caught on camera. She told the paps that now they would only use this picture as the cover and make stories on it. Janhvi, whose name often gets linked with her co-stars, recently had a dating advice for her sister, Khushi Kapoor. The Dhadak actress told her sister, who is soon going to make her debut, not to date an actor.

"Don't date an actor. Just because I think the kind of girls me and her are, I just think it would be better. Know your worth, know that you do have something to offer despite what faceless people on Instagram might say. I want her to know that she brings a lot to the table, more than just her pedigree," she said in an interview.