Hiding failures, blaming others is Kejriwal's mantra: BJP's Hitesh Jain

Hitesh Jain, Vice President of the Mumbai BJP, has launched a scathing attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of consistently misleading the public and failing to deliver on his promises over the past decade. He said hiding failures and blaming others is his working style.

Jain criticised Kejriwal for making baseless allegations against the Haryana government regarding the contamination of Yamuna water and for shirking his own responsibilities as the leader of the national capital.

Jain asserted that Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister has been defined by false claims and a blame game.

Speaking to IANS, Jain said, "In the last ten years, Kejriwal has only lied and lied. He has not accomplished any significant work. In 2020, he pledged to clean the Yamuna, yet he has failed to deliver on that promise. He has been unsuccessful in curbing pollution in Delhi. Now, as the public begins to question him, he has resorted to making baseless allegations, claiming that the BJP-led Haryana government has deliberately poisoned the Yamuna."

Referring to Kejriwal's accusations, Jain said that a complaint had been filed with the Election Commission, prompting the Commission to seek a response from the AAP leader.

"Kejriwal's reply to the Election Commission clearly indicates that he has no concrete evidence to support his claims. There are no facts, no proof -- only rhetoric. He was the Chief Minister of Delhi. It was his duty to ensure the cleanliness of the Yamuna. Instead, to cover up his own inefficiency, he is shifting the blame onto others," Jain told IANS.

On Thursday, Kejriwal intensified his attack by alleging bias on the part of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, claiming that the Election Commission was favouring the BJP. During a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal dramatically announced that he was sending four bottles of 'contaminated Yamuna water' to BJP and Congress leaders, daring them to drink it.

Jain dismissed this move as another attempt by Kejriwal to divert attention from his own failures. "The responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna lies with Kejriwal and his government. He had explicitly promised this in his election campaign. Now, in an attempt to evade accountability, he is fabricating allegations against the Haryana government. Has he presented any scientific evidence to substantiate his claims? This is nothing but a blatant attempt to mislead the public and disrupt the electoral process with lies," Jain remarked.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was asked by the Election Commission to furnish proof to back his allegation that the BJP government in Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna water, responded with a 14-page letter, in which he said raw water received from the BJP-ruled state in the recent past has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

The Election Commission wrote back to the AAP convener saying that his allegation that the Haryana government had poisoned Delhi's water supply from the Yamuna River was prima facie "promoting disharmony and enmity between different groups". The EC asked him to submit evidence to support his claims by 11 a.m. on Friday.

Regarding the dress code controversy for devotees at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, Jain dismissed the opposition's concerns as unnecessary. "The opposition is deliberately trying to create an issue out of nothing. I don't believe anyone should object to the order issued by the Siddhivinayak Temple administration. This is being blown out of proportion for political gain," he told IANS.

The temple administration recently announced that devotees will have to wear decent clothing, preferably Indian attire while visiting the iconic temple.

(With inputs from IANS)