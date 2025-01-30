Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has issued a debate challenge to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his courage to face the truth and said, "if he dares to speak the truth, only then he will come."

"If he believes everything he has said over the past few days is true, he should come forward. But if he knows his lies will be exposed, he may not show up," said Dikshit while talking to IANS on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dikshit invited Kejriwal to a public debate at Jantar Mantar on Friday, January 31, between 2 and 3 pm. The challenge follows a growing controversy over allegations involving the AAP.

Dikshit also raised questions about a recent incident in Delhi, where a vehicle with a Punjab number plate was found containing cash and AAP materials. The Punjab government has stated that the number plate was fake, but Dikshit was sceptical.

"Whether the number plate is fake or not, the materials inside the car are real. Bottles, cash, and AAP materials were found. Earlier, videos showed AAP workers distributing posters and calendars with money. Now they are claiming the materials aren't theirs, the money isn't theirs, and the car isn't theirs. These are just excuses," Dikshit remarked.

In addition, Dikshit addressed Kejriwal's recent comments about water from the Yamuna River, following a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal had accused the Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna water.

"We are not claiming that the allegations are false. What we are saying is, that you've made a serious criminal accusation. If you accuse the Haryana government, you need to provide evidence. Delhi's water board should know what their engineers are doing," Dikshit remarked.

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal stated that Haryana dumped industrial waste into the Yamuna River, thereby poisoning the water of the national Capital.

(With inputs from IANS)