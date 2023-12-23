Vivek Oberoi might not be able to share a comfortable equation with Salman Khan till date, but his father, Suresh Oberoi certainly does. Suresh, who made a comeback with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has revealed that whenever he meets Salman it is all cordial. He added that Salman even hides his cigarettes behind him to greet the veteran actor.

Suresh on equation with Salman, Salim Khan

Suresh Oberoi added that he always tell Vivek to touch Salim Khan's feet everytime they come face-to-face. He revealed that a lot might have happened but with him they all share a good equation. "I was in relief in Vivek's case at that time and now also. Still, we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji's feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough," he said in an interview.

On RGV telling him about Vivek – Aishwarya affair

Suresh Oberoi also added that Vivek Oberoi had never told him about his affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He added that he came to know of it through Ram Gopal Varma and someone else. Oberoi also added that he asked Vivek to not do it but things were in vain. Talking about his equation with Amitabh Bachchan, the Animal actor said that the two of them were never friends.

On equation with Big B

He added that they were just industry friends and never more than that. "I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn't let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other."

In an old interview, Suresh Oberoi had revealed that he always knew the relationship between Aishwarya and Vivek was never going to materialise. He had called their relationship, "From the frying pan into the fire." Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for over 16 years. There have been reports that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek have separated silently and are not in a mood to let the world know. However, the former beauty queen has moved to another house that is adjacent to Jalsa and is staying there with Aaradhya.