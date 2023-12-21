Suresh Oberoi has left an impact with his role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Suresh is now basking in the glory of the film and has also heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor. In a recently held interview, when Suresh was asked about the whole Vivek and Aishwarya Rai affair scene, the veteran actor said that he had no idea what was going on between them, and in fact, Ram Gopal Varma told him about it.

How he came to know

"Most of the things I didn't even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do)."

There were reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dating Vivek Oberoi after breaking up with Salman Khan.

The aftermath

Vivek, in his fit of rage, held a press conference and levelled several serious allegations against Salman Khan. He accused Salman of badmouthing Aishwarya, Somy Ali and many others. However, as fate would have it, Aishwarya broke up with Vivek and moved on after a few months. While the Saathiya actor always maintained that he was in love with the beauty queen and it was mutual, Aishwarya never accepted their relationship publicly. Later, the Oberoi scion indirectly called Aishwarya's heart plastic and whatnot in several interviews.

Suresh Oberoi praises Ranbir

Suresh Oberoi revealed that he shares a fine equation with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Suresh came back to films after a long break with Animal and has not missed a beat. Amid all this, he also revealed that he wrote a letter to Neetu Kapoor praising Ranbir Kapoor.

"Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, 'Apne bahut aache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).' He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person," he messaged Neetu Kapoor.