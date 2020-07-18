TikTok might be banned in India, but there's no shortage of TikTok videos going around social media to keep users entertained. One such video that has been going viral is a team of various healthcare professionals flipping the finger to coronavirus. But they do it in a unique and fun way to give every reason for the video to go viral.

The viral video shared on Twitter shows various doctors enacting the "Hey Corona" sound clip followed by a pause and then flipping the finger through their glove. It's fun to watch so many healthcare officials, who have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 pandemic, share a light-hearted video to show the world that "they've got this fight."

Check out the video below:

If you have any such inspiring and fun videos to boost people's morale during the COVID-19 pandemic, share them with us at: editor@ibtimes.co.in.