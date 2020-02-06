Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan from with previous marriage with Amrita Singh who was 12 years older than him. After getting divorced with Amrita in 2004, Saif married Kareena Kapoor who was 11 years younger than him. And since then, there have been talks about Kareena's relationship with Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim. While Sara had said that she shares an extremely warm equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the latter still felt quite uncomfortable while asking Sara about her contemporary relationships on her radio show.

To start with, Kareena asked Sara if she had ghosted her partner in a relationship. To which, Sara replied that she hasn't. She told Kareena that she is a kind of person who replies to everyone even those that you shouldn't reply to. She also added that she has never cheated in relationships or never checked her partner's phone.

To delve deeper into Sara's experiences, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked her step-daughter if she had ever sent naughty texts to her partner. "I don't want to know this or I hope your father is not listening," a hesitant Kareena said.

To this, an embarassed Sara nodded her head in affirmation. Then Kareena asked Sara if she can tell Saif about it. "Sure, I mean he might watch it," Sara told Kareena who then joked that she will tell him after she would go home.

Kareena was also quite hesitant when she asked Sara Ali Khan if she has ever had a one-night stand. "Never," replied Sara and after listening to her answer, Kareena heaved a sigh of relief.

Sara on pulling a no-show on a date?

"Maybe. But it's not like a no-show. It's like a 'haan, milte hai' and then not following up. Not like 'I'll see you there' and not turning up. Always generic, hawa-hawa mein. Nothing particular," Sara said admitting that she had given out a fake phone number.

On giving excuses to avoid getting intimate? Sara said, "Have you met me? I'm tired of hearing excuses. I don't make excuses."

On rejecting a co-star who made advances to her, Sara replied, "No, yaar! Nobody has ever made an advance at me. I have had very great working relationships with all my four co-actors (Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, Ranveer Singh in Simmba, Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1)."