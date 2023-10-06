Aamir Khan is on a break from Bollywood and seems to be making the most of it. From enjoying concerts, spending quality time with family to even attending parties; the superstar seems to be having the time of his life. A new video of Aamir Khan has started floating around on social media and netizens feel it shows the actor looking drunk and wasted.

All about the video going viral

The video shows Aamir Khan exiting a venue when he trips in front of the paparazzi. The actor, however, quickly held the door until he regained his balance. His messy hair and long moustache look also gave a carefree vibe. The video has evoked mixed reactions on social media. Many are loving how Aamir Khan who has always been quite guarded and restricted has let loose.

Social media enjoying

And many feel the actor won't be able to make a comeback like this. "Is he morphing into his ex Kiran Rao?" a user asked. "He looks drunk. But man do I feel sorry for actors. Can't even get lit without the country's eyes watching over your every move like pados ki aunties," another user wrote. "Let him have a good time! I find this refreshing and cute," a social media user commented. "LOL chill let him be man. Prob lit asf," another social media user commented.

It was after the box office failure of Laal Singh Chadha that Aamir Khan decided to take a sabbatical from Bollywood. "I am not doing anything. From the last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year," Aamir had once said at an interview.