In an interesting collaboration, three major names in the Indian film industry, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi, are joining forces for their upcoming film, "Lahore, 1947." Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, this project marks the 17th production under the AKP banner.

Aamir Khan Produces, Rajkumar Santoshi Directs, Sunny Deol Leads

In this venture, Aamir Khan takes on the role of the film's producer, while the accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi, known for iconic films such as "Ghayal," "Damini," and "Ghatak," directs the project. Leading the cast is the talented Sunny Deol.

Eagerly Anticipated Collaboration

The announcement of "Lahore, 1947" has generated a buzz among cinema enthusiasts. It's especially noteworthy as Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol, who have previously competed in iconic box office clashes, are now teaming up for a project. This is the first time these two stars are collaborating, making it a double treat for their fans.

Reunion for Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi

Additionally, "Lahore, 1947" marks a reunion for Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously worked together on the cult classic film "Andaz Apna Apna." The combined star power and talent of this trio are creating high expectations for the film, making it one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of the year.

What to Expect from "Lahore, 1947"

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition and is reportedly based on the acclaimed Punjabi play titled "Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai." The story revolves around a Muslim family's migration from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated an abandoned haveli once owned by a departing Hindu family. "Lahore, 1947" is expected to be a powerful and moving film that explores the human cost of the partition. With Aamir Khan as the producer, the film is also likely to be visually stunning and well-crafted.

While the official release date for "Lahore, 1947" has not been announced, the film is expected to start production early in 2024, with a likely release date in the latter half of the year.

Related