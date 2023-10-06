Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. The film has shattered all box office records. And now the actor and proud dad is eagerly waiting for the box-office collection of his son son Rajveer Deol's film. The young actor has made his debut along with Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria's Dono.

Dono screening

The star-studded screening of the film Dono was held on Thursday. who's who of Bollywood including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, and others attended the star-studded screening.

What caught our eyes was Andaz Apna Apna pair Aamir Khan and Salman Khan exchanged tight hugs as they met.

In fact, Aamir's son Junaid was also seen posing with his dad and Salman Khan.

The paparazzi called them "Bhaijaan", "Khan Saab", and "Aamir Sir". Aamir Khan, Junaid and Salman Khan as they posed happily together for the camera.

When the trio hugged each other

Aamir wore a blue and white striped t-shirt paired with jeans and black boots. He was accompanied by his son Junaid. As soon as the actor saw Salman Khan entering for the screening, he went up to him to meet him and both the superstars hugged each other. Salman then met Junaid and three of them posed for the photographers. Salman was dressed in a black shirt and trousers.

Salman Khan looked dapper as he wore a black shirt for the occasion.

Fans were in awe seeing Salman and Aamir Khan together.

A user wrote, Is Andaz Apna Apna 2 on its way?

"Aamir Khan's son is taller than both the Khan's", mentioned another.

Aamir Khan also spoke to the media before the screening and said, "All of us are very excited. I really like Sooraj Barjatya's films and I really want to see what film his son has made. Sunny's son is also a part of the film and both of them are starting their career. So I would like to wish the young team all the best."

Salman Khan also wished the new kids on the block.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked together in the 90's cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna alongside Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. Just a day back, Salman Khan cheered for Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's mental health awareness programmes.

While Junaid is soon to make his debut under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger 3. A few days back, the makers dropped a teaser. Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."