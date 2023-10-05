India's Neeraj Chopra makes India proud once again. The world number one javelin thrower – India's Neeraj Chopra has once again clinched a gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m at the 19th Asian Games that took place in China's Hangzhou which was held on October 4, 2023.

Chopra's compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena won the silver medal

During the game, Kishore Jena overtook Neeraj Chopra at one stage in the final with his personal best throw of 86.77m and won a silver medal.

Neeraj clinched gold and once again reclaimed the top spot.

Neeraj Chopra says he wants to take team photo with the mens relay team, takes a great catch to not let the flag drop to the floor, and then joins the runners in a huddle.



A technical malfunction that led to chaos

Neeraj Chopra made a brilliant first attempt to throw the javelin to a great distance but then it could not be put on record due to a technical malfunction.

Reacting to his victory, Neeraj said, as quoted by Times of India, "Things like this have happened with some of the other athletes as well here, which is not right. ."

Neeraj Chopra took a team photo at the men's relay.

Apart from that India men's hockey team will look to book their place in the final of the Asian Games 2023 when they take on four-time Asian Champions Korea in the last four clash.

President Droupadi Murmu took on X and congratulated Neeraj. She wrote, "I am delighted that India has won its highest ever number of medals in Asian Games."

"Congratulations to archers Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam for securing gold in compound mixed team event! My special compliments to Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in javelin throw event and to the Indian men's team for the gold medal in 4x400m relay event!" she added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated Neeraj on his winning fleet. He wrote on X, "NEERAJ CAME, HE CONQUERED & CONQUERED AGAIN Our Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 successfully defends his #AsianGames Title with a Season Best throw of 88.88m in Men's Javelin"

Adding more, he said, "His medal marks a historic milestone for , surpassing our previous record of 16 Gold medals (2018 Jakarta) at the #AsianGames, making this our most successful Gold medal tally ever! Absolutely Phenomenal #BharatAtAG22"

