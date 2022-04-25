Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are leaving no stones unturned to take their upcoming action flick Heropanti 2 to every nook and corner. However, after seeing the sea of crowd, their madness, and their love, the lead pair was overwhelmed.

Last week at another mall event, Tiger was mobbed by a crowd of fans and finally, the security persons intervened to escort the actor to a safe zone. Heropanti 2 is making headlines ever since its launch. Be it Amitabh Bachchan imitating Tiger's trademark high kick or breaking ten Lamborghinis for an important action sequence, the film has created quite a pre-release buzz among industry peeps.

Releasing on April 29, the action thriller is expected to have some nail-biting action sequences. The sequel is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead villain with music by AR Rahman being the major highlight. The film also marks the singing debut of Tiger who excitedly recorded the song 'Miss Hairan" under the supervision of the Oscar-winning musician.

The highly anticipated entertainer is shot at the picturesque locations of England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dubai. The team has also roped in some of the biggest action directors to shoot the high-octane sequences. From big designer labels to a massive budget, Tiger's look and the costume are expected to be a treat for fans.