Vijay's decision to work with Xavier Britto took his fans by a surprise. It is because big banners are willing to pay him big remuneration and ready to invest huge amount on projects. A section of media reported that the producer was the actor's relative and might be funding in Thalapathy's name.

Now, Xavier Britto has revealed the reason why Vijay agreed to work on his banner and denied rumours of him being Vijay's Benami. In order to help the producer, who suffered a loss in his other business, the actor asked him to fund Master.

Not Vijay's Benami...

"I produced Vijay's Rasigan and Sendhoorapandi in the past. Recently, I faced a loss after getting into the futsal business. Knowing my situation, Vijay came forward and provided an opportunity to produce his new film Master. But I'm disappointed when someone calls me Vijay's Benami. Vijay and I are very clear that professional and personal relationships are different", Sify quotes Xavier Britto as saying in an interview.

Xavier Britto said that Vijay is a hard-working actor and a thorough professional.

Talking about the film's release, Xavier Britto said that the film will not skip the theatrical release as per the rumours. However, it will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy.

They are targeting Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 for the release of Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master has Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the negative role. Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sanjeev, and others are in the cast.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music and Philomin Raj's editing.