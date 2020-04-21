Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan is a path-breaking movie on many aspects of filmmaking. People took notice of his ability to dream and to narrate a story so well by adding fictional elements, but the movie had its own share of controversies.

Alleged Affair with Andrea

Notably, around his alleged affair with the film's heroine Andrea Jeremiah. There were lots of rumours about it and he had denied it. However, in one of the interviews, the actress had hinted about sharing a special relationship with him.

Here's what Andrea Said

Speaking with The Times of India, Andrea, on her alleged relationship with Selva, who was then married to actress Sonia Agarwal, had said, "It's tempting to resort to the cliched we are good friends, but really, it's a difficult relationship, owing to all the negativity associated with it. I hope time will remedy that."

Nonetheless, Andrea still held Selvaraghavan in high regards as a filmmaker. "However, that does not change the fact that I will always have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for him and his work. I think he is one of the most intelligent film-makers around and AO is only the beginning of a new phase in his life," she added.

The Affair Lead to Divorce

Unfortunately, the affair did not last long as they broke-up soon. But then, it had taken toll on his marriage with Sonia Agarwal and soon they got divorced.

A few years later, Selva married Gitanjali. Whereas Andrea was in a relationship with musician Anirudh, but this relationship too did not last long.

Abusive Relationship

Last year, the actress had spoken about her affair with a married man and she was into depression following the break-up. "I was in love with a married man for a long time. He abused me physically and mentally. That pushed me into depression. I had to do Ayurveda treatment to overcome the situation", she was quoted as saying.

Today, Andrea is seen as a strong woman after overcoming all the pain and struggles. On the profesional front, she is working in a few movies that include Vijay's Master.