Andrea Jeremiah is not an actress, who wants to be typecast in film industry. The actress and singer has been choosing her movies, wisely. She has been picking up movies which offer good scope to showcase her talent, yet the same time the actress did not accept all the female-centric movies that came her way.

Andrea Clear with her Preference

Her preference has been clear; even if she appears in the movie for a few minutes it should have impact on the viewers. Yet the filmmakers have failed to understand the fact that the Thupparivaalan girl does not like to get stereotyped. The singer-actress has now opened up on the kind of movies that she is getting after working in Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai.

The actress had done topless and intimate sequences with her co-star Ameer Sultan. Vetrimaaran had aesthetically shot the scenes, but now Andrea is regretting doing it as she is getting similar offers, which demands her to go bold.

Bed Room Scenes

In the interview, Andrea has said that the producers are coming up to her with the offers, asking her whether she is comfortable doing bed-room scenes. Nonetheless, she continues to look for good opportunities.

The 34-year old has a couple of movies in her kitty. Notably, she is working on Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master and Sundar C's Aranmanai 3. Thriller Kaa, in which she plays the lead, and Sibiraj's Vattam are the other interesting movies that she is part of.

The actress is listening to a lot of scripts and likely to a few movies in the coming months.