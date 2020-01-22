Andrea Jeremiah has once again praised young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj with whom she is working in upcoming Tamil movie Master. The actress has said positive words about the director, who has hit films like Maanagaram and Kaithi to his credits.

"#setlife ‍♀️ #grateful to be working with this amazingly talented #filmmaker in one of the biggest films of 2020 gearing up for the final schedule in Feb #lokeshkanagaraj #master #ilayathalapathy #anirudh. [sic]" Andrea wrote and posted a few pictures of her with the director.

Andrea is playing an important role in Master. Going by the rumours, her character has negative shades and will be paired up with Vijay Sethupathi.

Speaking with The Times of India recently, Andrea had showered positive words about Lokesh Kanagaraj and claimed that she is now a fan. "And I have begun shooting for Vijay's movie (#Thalapathy64). I cannot say anything about the role, but I am super excited to work with Lokesh (Kanagaraj). He is a very promising talent. Vijay is a superstar and he is so unbelievably down to earth. I have become his fan after working with him," the daily quoted her as saying.

The Master film unit has wrapped up a couple of shooting schedules in New Delhi, Shivvamogga in Karnataka and in Chennai. They makers have already announced that the movie will appear before the audience in the month of April.

Vijay will be reportedly playing the role of a professor in Master. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as his love interest in the movie. So far, the two posters from the Tamil movie have been unveiled.

On the other hand, the makers have closed the majority of the deals pertaining to theatrical, satellite and digital rights.